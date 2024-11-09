Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 9.5% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 5.7% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Corteva by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,683,000 after buying an additional 198,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.59.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

