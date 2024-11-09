Corrado Advisors LLC Takes $969,000 Position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IAUG)

Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IAUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Separately, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IAUG opened at $24.74 on Friday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15.

