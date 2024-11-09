Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 1,079 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Corrado Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April accounts for 1.4% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 29.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PAPR opened at $36.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.87.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

