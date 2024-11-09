Corrado Advisors LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August (BATS:KAUG)

Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August (BATS:KAUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August in the third quarter worth $332,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August during the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August in the 3rd quarter worth $2,223,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August Trading Up 0.6 %

KAUG opened at $26.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91.

