Corrado Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Corrado Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up approximately 1.6% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,237 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,694 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,245,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,232,000 after purchasing an additional 972,101 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12,953.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 448,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after purchasing an additional 445,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,298,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,356,000 after purchasing an additional 402,625 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:IRM opened at $119.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 332.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 794.47%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,697,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,637 shares of company stock worth $3,210,575. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

