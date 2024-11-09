Corrado Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 48.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 318,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $1,341,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,597,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,175,000 after acquiring an additional 405,983 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICI. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

