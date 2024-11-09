Corrado Advisors LLC Buys 22 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VOO stock opened at $549.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $398.21 and a twelve month high of $551.24. The firm has a market cap of $498.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

