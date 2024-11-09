Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11), Zacks reports.

Context Therapeutics Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNTX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. 339,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,287. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. Context Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

