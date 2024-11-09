Consolidated Planning Corp Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 42.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $220.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

