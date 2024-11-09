Consolidated Planning Corp Raises Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in McKesson by 742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $625.64.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $613.12 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $431.35 and a one year high of $637.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.18. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.23 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

