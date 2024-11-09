Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 2,881 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.18 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

