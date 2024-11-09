Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 7,327 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,327 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers National Bank increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 43,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 32,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period.

Shares of BSMT opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.32 and a 12-month high of $23.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

