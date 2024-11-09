Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 43,634 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,634 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.72% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 245.4% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of DFNM opened at $48.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average is $48.05. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $48.67.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

