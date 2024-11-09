Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 74.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter worth about $130,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $72.54 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCSF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

