Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,857,000 after buying an additional 823,036 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,242,000 after purchasing an additional 58,935 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,584 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,373,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,697,000 after purchasing an additional 172,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $107.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.42 and a 200-day moving average of $130.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 89.69% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

