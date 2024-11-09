Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of i3 Verticals worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 10.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 14.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 43.1% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after purchasing an additional 337,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIV opened at $25.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.31). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IIIV. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

