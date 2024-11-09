Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 4,756 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of New Mountain Finance worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 150,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,637,119.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,632,326 shares in the company, valued at $39,483,383.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 150,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,637,119.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,632,326 shares in the company, valued at $39,483,383.62. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Kline bought 41,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $453,726.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 351,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,470.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Trading Up 2.1 %

NMFC opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.15.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $95.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.10 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 30.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%. This is an increase from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.91%.

About New Mountain Finance

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.