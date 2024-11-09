Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Concord Medical Services Stock Down 0.9 %

CCM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,106. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. Concord Medical Services has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

