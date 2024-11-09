Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Invests $214,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LBP AM SA lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 81.4% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 7,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Garmin by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Garmin by 4.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GRMN. StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.67.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $212.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.34 and a 52-week high of $214.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $123,328.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,484.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,479 shares of company stock worth $2,419,502 over the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

