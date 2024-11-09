Compass Point Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Stock

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Compass Point from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAC. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $14.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of MAC opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Macerich has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 1,845.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,168,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after buying an additional 1,108,770 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,433,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,706,000 after acquiring an additional 688,790 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,625,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 153.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 478,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 528,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 306,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

