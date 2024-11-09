Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) CEO Sells $362,256.90 in Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 52,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $362,256.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 947,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,537,743.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Friday, August 23rd, Robert L. Reffkin sold 814,302 shares of Compass stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $3,998,222.82.

NYSE COMP opened at $6.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.91. Compass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Compass from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.53.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

