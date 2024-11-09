Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CDE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

CDE opened at $6.59 on Thursday. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.67 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 831.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

