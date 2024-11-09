Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.19 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

NYSE:CDE remained flat at $6.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,276,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,836,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.67 and a beta of 1.65. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.72.

A number of research firms have commented on CDE. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

