CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.79 and last traded at $37.79, with a volume of 343447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

CNX Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $424.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 401,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,794.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in CNX Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,757,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,679,000 after buying an additional 267,768 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 8.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in CNX Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Recommended Stories

