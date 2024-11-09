Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.94. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 39,715 shares trading hands.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 223,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 81,718 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 254,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 254.1% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 64,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 46,293 shares during the period.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

