Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $28.13 and last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 118191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.37 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $323,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,370.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 13,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $323,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,496,370.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $92,387.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at $115,045. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,864,693 shares of company stock worth $45,128,342 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 38.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $3,677,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 94,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,638.50, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

