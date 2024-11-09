Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $31.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of CWAN stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,838,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,193.19, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96.

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $489,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,044 shares in the company, valued at $5,860,991.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $98,728.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,746.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $489,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,991.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,864,693 shares of company stock valued at $45,128,342. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 124.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter worth $90,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

