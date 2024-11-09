Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLSD. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Monday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,491. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $85.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.33. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.12.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong acquired 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 314,480 shares during the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

