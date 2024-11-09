Citigroup Boosts Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $8.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BMBL. TD Cowen downgraded Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bumble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get Bumble alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BMBL

Bumble Stock Performance

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. Bumble has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bumble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Bumble by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 47.9% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth $64,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.