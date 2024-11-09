Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Posts Earnings Results

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02), reports. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 102.01% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business had revenue of C$14.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.37 million.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPH opened at C$13.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$4.40 and a twelve month high of C$19.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$355.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPH. Leede Financial downgraded shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

