CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF) Trading Up 2.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.12 and last traded at C$10.12. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.91.
CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.86.
CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th.
About CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common
Featured Stories
