China Green Agriculture Sees Resignation of Co-CEO in Recent 8-K Filing

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) recently disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Mr. Zhibiao Pan has resigned as Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective November 6, 2024. The corporation, incorporated in the state of Nevada, indicated that the Board of Directors accepted Mr. Pan’s resignation, highlighting that his departure was not due to any disagreements with the company.

This development was reported in the “Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers” section of the filing, underscoring the change in executive leadership at China Green Agriculture.

While Mr. Zhibiao Pan has stepped down from his role as Co-Chief Executive Officer, the company, focused on agricultural solutions, is set to continue its operations under the guidance of its Board of Directors. With this transition in executive leadership, China Green Agriculture aims to maintain its strategic trajectory and continue serving its clientele effectively.

The filing, dated November 8, 2024, also included the signature of Zhuoyu Li, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer, and President of China Green Agriculture, Inc.

As per the filing, China Green Agriculture, Inc. trades its Common Stock under the symbol “CGA” on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

For further updates and details regarding China Green Agriculture, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to refer to the full 8-K filing available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

