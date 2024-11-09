Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Declares $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.
Chesapeake Utilities has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Chesapeake Utilities has a payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.
Shares of CPK stock opened at $124.63 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $83.79 and a 52 week high of $128.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.86 and its 200-day moving average is $114.61.
In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Paul L. Maddock, Jr. sold 9,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $1,094,037.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,702.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CPK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.
