Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by CLSA

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $205.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. CLSA’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.93.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $215.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $166.87 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.