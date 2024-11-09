Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) Insider Purchases A$79,861.36 in Stock

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF – Get Free Report) insider Duncan West acquired 13,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.94 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$79,861.36 ($52,888.32).

Challenger Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.89.

Challenger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from Challenger’s previous Final dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, August 25th. Challenger’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

About Challenger

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

