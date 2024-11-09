Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $380-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $386.66 million. Certara also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.410-0.440 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. 1,081,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,430. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.51. Certara has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $19.87.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.51 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,661.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $552,503.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,661.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $552,503.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $578,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,658.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

