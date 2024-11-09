Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $380-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $386.66 million. Certara also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.410-0.440 EPS.
Certara Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. 1,081,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,430. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.51. Certara has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $19.87.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.51 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on CERT
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,661.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $552,503.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,661.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $552,503.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $578,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,658.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.
Certara Company Profile
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Certara
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.