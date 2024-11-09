Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Announces Earnings Results

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.51 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Certara updated its FY24 guidance to $0.41-0.44 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.410-0.440 EPS.

Certara Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,430. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. Certara has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Certara alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CERT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $578,318.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,658.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $578,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,658.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,661.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $552,503.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.