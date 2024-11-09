CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CBLL. Bank of America assumed coverage on CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.
