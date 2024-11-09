Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

Century Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Century Communities to earn $12.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of CCS traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.32. The stock had a trading volume of 280,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,018. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $67.49 and a fifty-two week high of $108.42.

Insider Transactions at Century Communities

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Century Communities will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $4,632,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,275,527.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,128,989.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,858.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $4,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,931 shares in the company, valued at $44,275,527.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

