Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 197.30 ($2.57) and traded as low as GBX 169.60 ($2.21). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 169.60 ($2.21), with a volume of 743,824 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.99) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 184.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 196.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of £293.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,055.00 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 5.17%. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,250.00%.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

