CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC trimmed its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,196,721,000 after purchasing an additional 714,393 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $158,300,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 225.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 881,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,491,000 after buying an additional 611,054 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,549,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CDW by 2,045.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 294,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,877,000 after acquiring an additional 280,584 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.71.

CDW Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $199.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.05. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.73 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.99.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.05). CDW had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.