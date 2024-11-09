CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $141.52 and last traded at $141.27, with a volume of 1434859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAVA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 397.84 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.49.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,762,264. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,762,264. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,994 shares of company stock valued at $38,310,084. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,330,000 after buying an additional 3,377,840 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in CAVA Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,311,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,059,000 after purchasing an additional 942,054 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in CAVA Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after purchasing an additional 492,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CAVA Group by 102.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,770,000 after purchasing an additional 451,800 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CAVA Group by 51.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 732,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,949,000 after purchasing an additional 250,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

