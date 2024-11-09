Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Catalent Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CTLT opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. Catalent has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $119,580.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,150.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Catalent by 25.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

