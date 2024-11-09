Carson Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Newmont Stock Down 0.3 %

NEM stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,780.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,378.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,440. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

