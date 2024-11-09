Carson Advisory Inc. Makes New $253,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 45,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 384.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,846 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 850,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 210,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $29.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

