Carson Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $156.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.80 and its 200 day moving average is $152.89.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.93.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

