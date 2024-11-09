Carson Advisory Inc. Buys 195 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after buying an additional 2,160,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,242 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,726,000 after acquiring an additional 644,945 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Analog Devices by 17.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,754,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,617,000 after acquiring an additional 700,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,351,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $993,293,000 after acquiring an additional 767,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $225.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.78 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.61 and a 200 day moving average of $224.39.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.51%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,672,108.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,495 shares of company stock worth $25,229,958. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

