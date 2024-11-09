Carson Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PARA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after buying an additional 3,803,928 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 628.8% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 29,937,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,046,000 after acquiring an additional 25,829,185 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 16.5% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,042,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,576 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP increased its position in Paramount Global by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 6,264,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,732,000 after purchasing an additional 527,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Paramount Global by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,724,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after purchasing an additional 225,191 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.57%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

