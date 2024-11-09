Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases 22,477 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $82,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

