Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,617 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

UBER stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

